    Prakash Woollen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore in December 2022 up 19% from Rs. 38.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 896.2% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 89.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

    Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3820.4038.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.3820.4038.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1419.9419.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.020.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.67-5.7911.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.062.012.27
    Depreciation1.021.021.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.184.843.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-1.640.87
    Other Income0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-1.630.90
    Interest0.670.570.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.48-2.200.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.48-2.200.41
    Tax-0.03-0.040.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.45-2.150.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.45-2.150.18
    Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.41-2.100.18
    Diluted EPS-1.41-2.100.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.41-2.100.18
    Diluted EPS-1.41-2.100.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
