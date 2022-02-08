Prakash Woollen Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.98 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.98 crore in December 2021 down 3.09% from Rs. 40.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 94.38% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2020.

Prakash Woollen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2020.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 82.55 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 183.68% returns over the last 6 months and 287.56% over the last 12 months.