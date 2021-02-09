Prakash Woollen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.22 crore, down 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.22 crore in December 2020 down 19.22% from Rs. 49.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2020 up 81.76% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2020 up 59.35% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2019.

Prakash Woollen EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2019.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 21.30 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)