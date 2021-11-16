Prakash Steelag Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, up 66.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in September 2021 up 66.14% from Rs. 5.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021 down 246.38% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021 down 164.86% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2020.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 3.50 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 218.18% returns over the last 6 months and 438.46% over the last 12 months.