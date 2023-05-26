English
    Prakash Steelag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.37 crore, up 95.93% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Steelage are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.37 crore in March 2023 up 95.93% from Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 99.93% from Rs. 123.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 147.73% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    Prakash Steelag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2022.

    Prakash Steelag shares closed at 4.62 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and -8.15% over the last 12 months.

    Prakash Steelage
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.3727.3216.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.3727.3216.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.2621.4311.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.340.481.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.48-0.28-2.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.740.55
    Depreciation0.230.240.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.452.933.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.131.771.50
    Other Income0.060.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.071.781.52
    Interest-0.090.102.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.981.67-0.97
    Exceptional Items----123.98
    P/L Before Tax-0.981.67123.01
    Tax-1.06---0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.081.67123.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.081.67123.49
    Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.107.06
    Diluted EPS--0.107.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.107.06
    Diluted EPS--0.107.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Prakash Steelag #Prakash Steelage #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:34 pm