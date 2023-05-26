Prakash Steelag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.37 crore, up 95.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.37 crore in March 2023 up 95.93% from Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 99.93% from Rs. 123.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 147.73% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Prakash Steelag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2022.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 4.62 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and -8.15% over the last 12 months.