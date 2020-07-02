Prakash Steelag Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, down 15.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Steelage are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2020 down 15.1% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 108.04% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 101.02% from Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2019.
Prakash Steelag shares closed at 2.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 700.00% returns over the last 6 months and 700.00% over the last 12 months.
|Prakash Steelage
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.08
|9.07
|9.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.08
|9.07
|9.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.00
|4.05
|6.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|0.43
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.87
|-0.13
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.55
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.51
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.62
|1.33
|2.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|2.32
|-1.32
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.25
|22.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|2.57
|20.94
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|2.54
|20.94
|Exceptional Items
|-0.24
|-2.92
|-8.86
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-0.37
|12.08
|Tax
|0.06
|-0.66
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|0.29
|12.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|0.29
|12.02
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am