Prakash Steelag Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, down 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2020 down 15.1% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 108.04% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 101.02% from Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2019.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 2.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 700.00% returns over the last 6 months and 700.00% over the last 12 months.