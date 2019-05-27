Prakash Steelag Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in March 2019 up 16.84% from Rs. 8.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2019 up 54.78% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2019 up 3608.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

Prakash Steelag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 0.30 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.