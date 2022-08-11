Prakash Steelag Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore, up 90.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore in June 2022 up 90.76% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022 up 99.56% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022 up 77.5% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

Prakash Steelag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 6.50 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 242.11% over the last 12 months.