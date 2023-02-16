Prakash Steelag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore, up 120.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Steelage are:Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore in December 2022 up 120.73% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 95.82% from Rs. 40.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021.
Prakash Steelag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.
|Prakash Steelag shares closed at 4.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.58% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.
|Prakash Steelage
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.32
|19.57
|12.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.32
|19.57
|12.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.43
|12.14
|3.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.48
|3.71
|4.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|-0.73
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.64
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.22
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|3.07
|2.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.77
|0.51
|1.25
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|39.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.78
|0.55
|40.66
|Interest
|0.10
|0.05
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.67
|0.50
|40.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.67
|0.50
|40.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.67
|0.50
|40.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.67
|0.50
|40.04
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.03
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.03
|2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.03
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.03
|2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited