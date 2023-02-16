English
    Prakash Steelag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore, up 120.73% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Steelage are:Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore in December 2022 up 120.73% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 95.82% from Rs. 40.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021.
    Prakash Steelag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.Prakash Steelag shares closed at 4.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.58% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.
    Prakash Steelage
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.3219.5712.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.3219.5712.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.4312.143.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.483.714.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.730.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.640.59
    Depreciation0.240.220.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.933.072.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.770.511.25
    Other Income0.000.0439.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.780.5540.66
    Interest0.100.050.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.670.5040.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.670.5040.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.670.5040.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.670.5040.04
    Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.032.29
    Diluted EPS0.100.032.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.032.29
    Diluted EPS0.100.032.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm