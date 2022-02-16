Prakash Steelag Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 94.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2021 up 94.14% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.04 crore in December 2021 up 2432.77% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021 up 3222.9% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.

Prakash Steelag EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 6.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 172.73% returns over the last 6 months and 650.00% over the last 12 months.