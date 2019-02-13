Prakash Steelag Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore in December 2018 up 13.66% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 44.28% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2018 down 23.89% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2017.

Prakash Steelag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 0.30 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.