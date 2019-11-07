Prakash Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 762.30 crore, down 19.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 762.30 crore in September 2019 down 19.78% from Rs. 950.31 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.14 crore in September 2019 down 74.65% from Rs. 130.73 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.26 crore in September 2019 down 53.51% from Rs. 192.01 crore in September 2018.

Prakash Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.03 in September 2018.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 51.35 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.71% returns over the last 6 months and -53.95% over the last 12 months.