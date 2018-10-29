Prakash Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 950.31 crore, up 46.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 950.31 crore in September 2018 up 46.67% from Rs. 647.92 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.73 crore in September 2018 up 98.59% from Rs. 65.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.01 crore in September 2018 up 54.66% from Rs. 124.15 crore in September 2017.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.35 in September 2017.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 101.05 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -26.91% over the last 12 months.