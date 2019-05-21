Prakash Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 884.67 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 884.67 crore in March 2019 down 2.83% from Rs. 910.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.29 crore in March 2019 down 16.97% from Rs. 152.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.30 crore in March 2019 down 11.91% from Rs. 210.35 crore in March 2018.

Prakash Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.95 in March 2018.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 71.05 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.07% returns over the last 6 months and -58.25% over the last 12 months.