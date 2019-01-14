Prakash Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,025.81 crore, up 41.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,025.81 crore in December 2018 up 41.3% from Rs. 725.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.32 crore in December 2018 up 39.44% from Rs. 101.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.57 crore in December 2018 up 35.24% from Rs. 152.00 crore in December 2017.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.68 in December 2017.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 97.35 on January 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.93% returns over the last 6 months and -56.60% over the last 12 months.