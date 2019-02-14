Prakash Constro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.84 crore, up 108.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.84 crore in December 2018 up 108.78% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2018 up 46.71% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2018 up 137.56% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2017.

Prakash Constro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.

Prakash Constro shares closed at 3.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.96% returns over the last 6 months and -61.54% over the last 12 months.