 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prajay Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 down 286.52% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 106.49% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2021.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 15.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -12.32% over the last 12 months.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.94 5.52 16.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.94 5.52 16.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.95 2.01 9.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 0.77 0.62
Depreciation 1.02 1.01 1.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.02 2.87 2.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.87 -1.14 2.88
Other Income 0.56 0.68 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 -0.46 3.43
Interest 0.98 0.97 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.28 -1.43 1.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.28 -1.43 1.74
Tax 0.09 0.05 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.37 -1.48 1.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.37 -1.48 1.27
Equity Share Capital 69.94 69.94 69.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.21 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.21 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.21 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.21 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Prajay Engineer #Prajay Engineers Syndicate #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am