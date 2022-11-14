Prajay Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 down 286.52% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 106.49% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2021.
Prajay Engineer shares closed at 15.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -12.32% over the last 12 months.
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.94
|5.52
|16.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.94
|5.52
|16.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.95
|2.01
|9.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.77
|0.62
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.01
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.02
|2.87
|2.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-1.14
|2.88
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.68
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-0.46
|3.43
|Interest
|0.98
|0.97
|1.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.28
|-1.43
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.28
|-1.43
|1.74
|Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.37
|-1.48
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.37
|-1.48
|1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|69.94
|69.94
|69.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited