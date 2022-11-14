English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prajay Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 down 286.52% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 106.49% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2021.

    Prajay Engineer shares closed at 15.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -12.32% over the last 12 months.

    Prajay Engineers Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.945.5216.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.945.5216.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.952.019.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.770.62
    Depreciation1.021.011.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.022.872.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.87-1.142.88
    Other Income0.560.680.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-0.463.43
    Interest0.980.971.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.28-1.431.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.28-1.431.74
    Tax0.090.050.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.37-1.481.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.37-1.481.27
    Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.210.19
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.210.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.210.19
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.210.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Prajay Engineer #Prajay Engineers Syndicate #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am