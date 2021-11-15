Prajay Engineer Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.47 crore, up 188.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.47 crore in September 2021 up 188.43% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021 up 152.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2021 up 1688% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020.

Prajay Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2020.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 18.05 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.35% returns over the last 6 months and 186.51% over the last 12 months.