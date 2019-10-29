Prajay Engineer Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in September 2019 down 5.56% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2019 up 80.48% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2019 up 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2018.
Prajay Engineer shares closed at 7.40 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -26.37% over the last 12 months.
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.15
|11.80
|4.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.15
|11.80
|4.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.11
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.81
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.98
|1.04
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.28
|8.48
|4.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|1.47
|-2.20
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.32
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|1.79
|-0.94
|Interest
|1.25
|1.23
|4.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|0.57
|-5.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|0.57
|-5.83
|Tax
|-0.85
|-1.54
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.19
|2.10
|-6.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.19
|2.10
|-6.11
|Equity Share Capital
|69.94
|69.94
|69.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.30
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.30
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.30
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.30
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
