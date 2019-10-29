Prajay Engineer Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in September 2019 down 5.56% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2019 up 80.48% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2019 up 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2018.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 7.40 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -26.37% over the last 12 months.