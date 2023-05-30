English
    Prajay Engineer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, down 78.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in March 2023 down 78.38% from Rs. 53.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 up 191.3% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 up 157.27% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    Prajay Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

    Prajay Engineer shares closed at 12.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.32% returns over the last 6 months and -24.09% over the last 12 months.

    Prajay Engineers Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.585.7953.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.585.7953.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.613.1249.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.840.65
    Depreciation0.991.021.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.244.953.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.08-4.13-0.68
    Other Income16.920.730.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.84-3.400.09
    Interest0.981.020.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.86-4.42-0.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.86-4.42-0.79
    Tax0.060.080.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.79-4.51-0.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.79-4.51-0.87
    Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.65-0.13
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.65-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.65-0.13
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.65-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Prajay Engineer #Prajay Engineers Syndicate #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am