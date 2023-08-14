English
    Prajay Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, up 34.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in June 2023 up 34.65% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 36.07% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

    Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.

    Prajay Engineers Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.4311.585.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.4311.585.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.877.612.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.820.77
    Depreciation0.950.991.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.7117.242.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.86-15.08-1.14
    Other Income0.9116.920.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.951.84-0.46
    Interest0.550.980.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.500.86-1.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.500.86-1.43
    Tax0.510.060.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.020.79-1.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.020.79-1.48
    Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.12-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.290.12-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.12-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.290.12-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Prajay Engineer #Prajay Engineers Syndicate #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

