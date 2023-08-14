Prajay Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, up 34.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in June 2023 up 34.65% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 36.07% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.