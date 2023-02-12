Prajay Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in December 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 314.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 413.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.87 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.79
|6.94
|12.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.79
|6.94
|12.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.12
|3.95
|8.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.82
|0.88
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.02
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.95
|3.02
|2.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.13
|-1.87
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.56
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.40
|-1.31
|-0.27
|Interest
|1.02
|0.98
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.42
|-2.28
|-1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.42
|-2.28
|-1.16
|Tax
|0.08
|0.09
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.51
|-2.37
|-1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.51
|-2.37
|-1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|69.94
|69.94
|69.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.34
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.34
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.34
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.34
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited