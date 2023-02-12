Prajay Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in December 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 314.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 413.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.