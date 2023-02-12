 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prajay Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in December 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 314.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 413.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.79 6.94 12.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.79 6.94 12.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.12 3.95 8.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.84 0.82 0.88
Depreciation 1.02 1.02 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.95 3.02 2.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.13 -1.87 -0.74
Other Income 0.73 0.56 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.40 -1.31 -0.27
Interest 1.02 0.98 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.42 -2.28 -1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.42 -2.28 -1.16
Tax 0.08 0.09 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.51 -2.37 -1.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.51 -2.37 -1.09
Equity Share Capital 69.94 69.94 69.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 -0.34 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.65 -0.34 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 -0.34 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.65 -0.34 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited