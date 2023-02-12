English
    Prajay Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in December 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 314.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 413.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    Prajay Engineers Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.796.9412.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.796.9412.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.123.958.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.820.88
    Depreciation1.021.021.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.953.022.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.13-1.87-0.74
    Other Income0.730.560.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.40-1.31-0.27
    Interest1.020.980.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.42-2.28-1.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.42-2.28-1.16
    Tax0.080.09-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.51-2.37-1.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.51-2.37-1.09
    Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.34-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.34-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.34-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.34-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited