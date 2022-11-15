Prajay Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 down 338.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 106.74% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 14.75 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -17.37% over the last 12 months.