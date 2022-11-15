 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prajay Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 down 338.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 106.74% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 14.75 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -17.37% over the last 12 months.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.94 5.52 16.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.94 5.52 16.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.95 2.01 9.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.83 0.79 0.63
Depreciation 1.02 1.01 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.02 3.84 2.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.88 -2.13 2.84
Other Income 0.56 0.68 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 -1.45 3.40
Interest 0.98 0.98 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.30 -2.42 1.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.30 -2.42 1.71
Tax 0.09 0.05 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.39 -2.47 1.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.39 -2.47 1.24
Minority Interest 0.00 0.22 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -0.12 -0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.45 -2.37 1.03
Equity Share Capital 69.94 69.94 69.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.38 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.38 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.38 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.38 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 15, 2022