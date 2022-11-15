English
    Prajay Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 down 338.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 106.74% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.

    Prajay Engineer shares closed at 14.75 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -17.37% over the last 12 months.

    Prajay Engineers Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.945.5216.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.945.5216.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.952.019.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.790.63
    Depreciation1.021.011.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.023.842.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.88-2.132.84
    Other Income0.560.680.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-1.453.40
    Interest0.980.981.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.30-2.421.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.30-2.421.71
    Tax0.090.050.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.39-2.471.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.39-2.471.24
    Minority Interest0.000.220.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06-0.12-0.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.45-2.371.03
    Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.380.15
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.380.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.380.15
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.380.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am