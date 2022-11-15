Prajay Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 57.89% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 down 338.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 106.74% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.
Prajay Engineer shares closed at 14.75 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -17.37% over the last 12 months.
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.94
|5.52
|16.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.94
|5.52
|16.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.95
|2.01
|9.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.79
|0.63
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.01
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.02
|3.84
|2.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-2.13
|2.84
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.68
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-1.45
|3.40
|Interest
|0.98
|0.98
|1.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-2.42
|1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.30
|-2.42
|1.71
|Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.39
|-2.47
|1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.39
|-2.47
|1.24
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.22
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.12
|-0.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.45
|-2.37
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|69.94
|69.94
|69.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.38
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.38
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.38
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.38
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
