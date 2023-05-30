Prajay Engineer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, down 78.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in March 2023 down 78.38% from Rs. 53.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 128.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 up 139.25% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

Prajay Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 12.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.