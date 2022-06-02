Prajay Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore, up 112.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore in March 2022 up 112.41% from Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 down 156.12% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 80.47% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2021.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 16.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 35.83% over the last 12 months.