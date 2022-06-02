Prajay Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore, up 112.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore in March 2022 up 112.41% from Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 down 156.12% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 80.47% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2021.
Prajay Engineer shares closed at 16.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 35.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.56
|12.25
|25.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.56
|12.25
|25.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.22
|8.25
|17.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.89
|0.57
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.04
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.38
|2.83
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.77
|4.15
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.47
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.29
|4.48
|Interest
|0.88
|0.89
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-1.18
|2.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|-1.18
|2.94
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.07
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.91
|-1.11
|2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.91
|-1.11
|2.55
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.71
|-0.44
|0.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.61
|-1.54
|2.86
|Equity Share Capital
|69.94
|69.94
|69.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.23
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.23
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.23
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.23
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited