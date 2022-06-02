 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prajay Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore, up 112.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore in March 2022 up 112.41% from Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 down 156.12% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 80.47% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2021.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 16.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 35.83% over the last 12 months.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.56 12.25 25.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.56 12.25 25.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.22 8.25 17.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.89 0.57
Depreciation 1.02 1.04 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.38 2.83 2.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 -0.77 4.15
Other Income 0.77 0.47 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.29 4.48
Interest 0.88 0.89 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.83 -1.18 2.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.83 -1.18 2.94
Tax 0.08 -0.07 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.91 -1.11 2.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.91 -1.11 2.55
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.71 -0.44 0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.61 -1.54 2.86
Equity Share Capital 69.94 69.94 69.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.23 0.41
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.23 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.23 0.41
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.23 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Prajay Engineer #Prajay Engineers Syndicate #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.