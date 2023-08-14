Prajay Engineer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore, up 36.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore in June 2023 up 36.04% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2023 up 5.7% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 77.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.