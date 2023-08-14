English
    Prajay Engineer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore, up 36.04% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore in June 2023 up 36.04% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2023 up 5.7% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 77.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.

    Prajay Engineers Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.5111.585.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.5111.585.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.997.612.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.820.79
    Depreciation0.950.991.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.7717.533.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.97-15.37-2.13
    Other Income0.9116.940.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.051.57-1.45
    Interest0.550.980.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.610.59-2.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.610.59-2.42
    Tax0.510.070.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.120.52-2.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.120.52-2.47
    Minority Interest0.020.050.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.14-0.11-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.240.46-2.37
    Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.06-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.330.06-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.06-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.330.06-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

