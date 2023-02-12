 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prajay Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in December 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 209.21% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 428% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021. Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.
Prajay Engineers Syndicate
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.796.9412.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.796.9412.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.123.958.25
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.850.830.89
Depreciation1.021.021.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.023.022.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.21-1.88-0.77
Other Income0.730.560.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.48-1.32-0.29
Interest1.030.980.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.51-2.30-1.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.51-2.30-1.18
Tax0.090.09-0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.59-2.39-1.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.59-2.39-1.11
Minority Interest0.020.000.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-0.06-0.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.78-2.45-1.54
Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
Diluted EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
Diluted EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:44 am