Prajay Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in December 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 209.21% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 428% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.
|Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.79
|6.94
|12.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.79
|6.94
|12.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.12
|3.95
|8.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|0.83
|0.89
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.02
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.02
|3.02
|2.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.21
|-1.88
|-0.77
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.56
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.48
|-1.32
|-0.29
|Interest
|1.03
|0.98
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.51
|-2.30
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.51
|-2.30
|-1.18
|Tax
|0.09
|0.09
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.59
|-2.39
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.59
|-2.39
|-1.11
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.20
|-0.06
|-0.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.78
|-2.45
|-1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|69.94
|69.94
|69.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.36
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.36
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.36
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.36
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited