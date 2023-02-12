English
    Prajay Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in December 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 209.21% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 428% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.Prajay Engineer shares closed at 13.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.
    Prajay Engineers Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.796.9412.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.796.9412.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.123.958.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.850.830.89
    Depreciation1.021.021.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.023.022.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.21-1.88-0.77
    Other Income0.730.560.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.48-1.32-0.29
    Interest1.030.980.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.51-2.30-1.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.51-2.30-1.18
    Tax0.090.09-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.59-2.39-1.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.59-2.39-1.11
    Minority Interest0.020.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-0.06-0.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.78-2.45-1.54
    Equity Share Capital69.9469.9469.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.36-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
