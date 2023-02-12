Prajay Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.79 6.94 12.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.79 6.94 12.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.12 3.95 8.25 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.85 0.83 0.89 Depreciation 1.02 1.02 1.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.02 3.02 2.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.21 -1.88 -0.77 Other Income 0.73 0.56 0.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.48 -1.32 -0.29 Interest 1.03 0.98 0.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.51 -2.30 -1.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.51 -2.30 -1.18 Tax 0.09 0.09 -0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.59 -2.39 -1.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.59 -2.39 -1.11 Minority Interest 0.02 0.00 0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.20 -0.06 -0.44 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.78 -2.45 -1.54 Equity Share Capital 69.94 69.94 69.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.69 -0.36 -0.23 Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.36 -0.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.69 -0.36 -0.23 Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.36 -0.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited