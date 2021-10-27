Praj Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 462.65 crore, up 122.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.65 crore in September 2021 up 122.03% from Rs. 208.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.67 crore in September 2021 up 337.93% from Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.04 crore in September 2021 up 207.65% from Rs. 13.99 crore in September 2020.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2020.

Praj Industries shares closed at 322.15 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.97% returns over the last 6 months and 319.19% over the last 12 months.