Praj Industries Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 192.48 crore, up 27.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 192.48 crore in September 2018 up 27.74% from Rs. 150.68 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2018 up 216.86% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.35 crore in September 2018 up 64.21% from Rs. 8.13 crore in September 2017.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2017.

Praj Industries shares closed at 81.30 on August 03, 2018 (NSE)