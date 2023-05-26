English
    Praj Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 878.74 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 878.74 crore in March 2023 up 18.86% from Rs. 739.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.24 crore in March 2023 up 48.34% from Rs. 52.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.78 crore in March 2023 up 41.9% from Rs. 76.66 crore in March 2022.

    Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2022.

    Praj Industries shares closed at 356.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.

    Praj Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations878.74805.31739.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations878.74805.31739.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials552.04544.03462.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.11-28.3825.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.8758.5749.68
    Depreciation8.626.355.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.00154.66131.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.3270.0863.94
    Other Income12.847.256.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.1677.3370.77
    Interest2.390.610.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.7876.7270.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.7876.7270.07
    Tax20.5421.0518.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.2455.6752.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.2455.6752.07
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.203.032.84
    Diluted EPS4.203.032.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.203.032.84
    Diluted EPS4.203.032.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
