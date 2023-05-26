Praj Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 878.74 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 878.74 crore in March 2023 up 18.86% from Rs. 739.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.24 crore in March 2023 up 48.34% from Rs. 52.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.78 crore in March 2023 up 41.9% from Rs. 76.66 crore in March 2022.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2022.

Praj Industries shares closed at 356.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.