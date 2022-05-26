 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Praj Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.28 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 739.28 crore in March 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 499.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.07 crore in March 2022 up 1.3% from Rs. 51.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.66 crore in March 2022 up 2.3% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in March 2021.

Praj Industries shares closed at 311.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -11.79% over the last 12 months.

Praj Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 739.28 517.64 499.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 739.28 517.64 499.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 462.41 374.21 298.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.42 -46.17 -1.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.68 50.47 46.53
Depreciation 5.89 4.56 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.94 91.74 86.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.94 42.83 65.25
Other Income 6.83 4.44 4.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.77 47.27 70.23
Interest 0.70 0.45 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.07 46.82 69.68
Exceptional Items -- 30.00 --
P/L Before Tax 70.07 76.82 69.68
Tax 18.00 12.72 18.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.07 64.10 51.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.07 64.10 51.40
Equity Share Capital 36.73 36.73 36.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 3.49 2.81
Diluted EPS 2.83 3.49 2.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 3.49 2.81
Diluted EPS 2.83 3.49 2.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
