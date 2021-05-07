Praj Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 499.22 crore, up 104.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.22 crore in March 2021 up 104.46% from Rs. 244.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.40 crore in March 2021 up 260.7% from Rs. 14.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2021 up 119.44% from Rs. 34.15 crore in March 2020.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2020.

Praj Industries shares closed at 254.80 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 239.06% returns over the last 6 months and 334.07% over the last 12 months.