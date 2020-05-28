Praj Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 244.17 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.17 crore in March 2020 down 20.81% from Rs. 308.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.25 crore in March 2020 down 55.52% from Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.15 crore in March 2020 down 23.21% from Rs. 44.47 crore in March 2019.

Praj Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2019.

Praj Industries shares closed at 53.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.46% returns over the last 6 months and -63.53% over the last 12 months.