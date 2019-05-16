Praj Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 308.33 crore, up 42.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.33 crore in March 2019 up 42.04% from Rs. 217.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2019 up 39.61% from Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.47 crore in March 2019 up 25.76% from Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2018.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2018.

Praj Industries shares closed at 121.30 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 26.29% over the last 12 months.