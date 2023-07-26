English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Praj Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 649.89 crore, down 2.56% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 649.89 crore in June 2023 down 2.56% from Rs. 666.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.17 crore in June 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 40.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.03 crore in June 2023 up 24.19% from Rs. 59.61 crore in June 2022.

    Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

    Praj Industries shares closed at 414.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.09% returns over the last 6 months and 8.85% over the last 12 months.

    Praj Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations649.89878.74666.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations649.89878.74666.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials411.16552.04449.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-4.11-5.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.0261.8746.80
    Depreciation7.988.625.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.22173.00120.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.9387.3249.77
    Other Income11.1212.844.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.05100.1654.04
    Interest0.992.390.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.0697.7853.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.0697.7853.48
    Tax15.9020.5412.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.1777.2440.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.1777.2440.62
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.684.202.21
    Diluted EPS2.684.202.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.684.202.21
    Diluted EPS2.684.202.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Praj Industries #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!