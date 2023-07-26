Praj Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 649.89 crore, down 2.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 649.89 crore in June 2023 down 2.56% from Rs. 666.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.17 crore in June 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 40.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.03 crore in June 2023 up 24.19% from Rs. 59.61 crore in June 2022.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

Praj Industries shares closed at 414.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.09% returns over the last 6 months and 8.85% over the last 12 months.