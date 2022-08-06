Praj Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.94 crore, up 99.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.94 crore in June 2022 up 99.88% from Rs. 333.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.62 crore in June 2022 up 88.4% from Rs. 21.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.61 crore in June 2022 up 73.54% from Rs. 34.35 crore in June 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2021.

Praj Industries shares closed at 388.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.53% over the last 12 months.