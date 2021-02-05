MARKET NEWS

Praj Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 289.44 crore, up 10.79% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.44 crore in December 2020 up 10.79% from Rs. 261.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2020 up 15.38% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2020 up 25.54% from Rs. 30.97 crore in December 2019.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2019.

Praj Industries shares closed at 126.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.

Praj Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations289.44208.37261.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations289.44208.37261.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials160.21120.36135.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.731.310.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.5530.8836.58
Depreciation4.824.794.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.5845.6062.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.555.4320.83
Other Income3.513.775.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.069.2026.31
Interest0.570.590.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.498.6125.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.498.6125.70
Tax8.432.523.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.066.0921.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.066.0921.72
Equity Share Capital36.6336.6336.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.370.331.19
Diluted EPS1.370.331.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.370.331.19
Diluted EPS1.370.331.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Praj Industries #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

