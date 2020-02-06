Praj Industries Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 261.25 crore, down 6.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.25 crore in December 2019 down 6.07% from Rs. 278.14 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2019 down 0.23% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.97 crore in December 2019 down 9.79% from Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2018.

Praj Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2018.

Praj Industries shares closed at 106.90 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -17.71% over the last 12 months.