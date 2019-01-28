Praj Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 278.14 crore, up 45.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.14 crore in December 2018 up 45.5% from Rs. 191.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2018 up 223% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2018 up 146.45% from Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2017.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2017.

Praj Industries shares closed at 121.30 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 50.31% returns over the last 6 months and 10.27% over the last 12 months.