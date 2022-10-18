Praj Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.58 crore, up 64.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.58 crore in September 2022 up 64.64% from Rs. 532.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.13 crore in September 2022 up 44.4% from Rs. 33.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.79 crore in September 2022 up 39.97% from Rs. 52.72 crore in September 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

Praj Industries shares closed at 432.35 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 28.56% over the last 12 months.