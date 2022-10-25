 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Praj Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.58 crore, up 64.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 876.58 crore in September 2022 up 64.64% from Rs. 532.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.13 crore in September 2022 up 44.4% from Rs. 33.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.79 crore in September 2022 up 39.97% from Rs. 52.72 crore in September 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

Praj Industries shares closed at 434.80 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and 37.29% over the last 12 months.

Praj Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 876.58 729.87 532.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 876.58 729.87 532.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 571.49 474.62 344.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.07 -2.74 -10.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.53 54.11 56.23
Depreciation 7.19 6.39 5.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.86 148.00 95.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.44 49.49 40.75
Other Income 6.16 5.48 6.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.60 54.97 47.34
Interest 0.82 0.74 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.78 54.23 46.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.78 54.23 46.77
Tax 17.65 12.97 13.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.13 41.26 33.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.13 41.26 33.34
Minority Interest -- -- -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.13 41.26 33.33
Equity Share Capital 36.74 36.73 36.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 2.25 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.62 2.25 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 2.25 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.62 2.25 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

