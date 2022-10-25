English
    Praj Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.58 crore, up 64.64% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 876.58 crore in September 2022 up 64.64% from Rs. 532.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.13 crore in September 2022 up 44.4% from Rs. 33.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.79 crore in September 2022 up 39.97% from Rs. 52.72 crore in September 2021.

    Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

    Praj Industries shares closed at 434.80 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and 37.29% over the last 12 months.

    Praj Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations876.58729.87532.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations876.58729.87532.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials571.49474.62344.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.07-2.74-10.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.5354.1156.23
    Depreciation7.196.395.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses170.86148.0095.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.4449.4940.75
    Other Income6.165.486.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6054.9747.34
    Interest0.820.740.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.7854.2346.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.7854.2346.77
    Tax17.6512.9713.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.1341.2633.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.1341.2633.34
    Minority Interest-----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.1341.2633.33
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7336.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.251.82
    Diluted EPS2.622.251.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.251.82
    Diluted EPS2.622.251.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

