Praj Industries Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.24 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.24 crore in September 2020 down 11.53% from Rs. 294.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2020 down 29.39% from Rs. 16.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in September 2020 down 7.18% from Rs. 23.67 crore in September 2019.

Praj Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2019.

Praj Industries shares closed at 72.95 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.