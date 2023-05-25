English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Praj Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,003.98 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,003.98 crore in March 2023 up 21.11% from Rs. 829.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.11 crore in March 2023 up 52.83% from Rs. 57.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.53 crore in March 2023 up 45.65% from Rs. 85.50 crore in March 2022.

    Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2022.

    Praj Industries shares closed at 355.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.32% over the last 12 months.

    Praj Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,003.98909.97829.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,003.98909.97829.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials593.70581.75503.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.17-24.9220.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.4767.4858.42
    Depreciation9.487.196.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses232.65199.50169.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.8678.9771.38
    Other Income16.207.767.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.0586.7378.85
    Interest2.240.830.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.8185.9078.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.8185.9078.05
    Tax24.7023.5920.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.1262.3157.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.1262.3157.65
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.1162.3057.65
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.803.393.14
    Diluted EPS4.793.393.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.803.393.14
    Diluted EPS4.793.393.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Praj Industries #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:54 pm