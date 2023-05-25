Praj Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,003.98 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,003.98 crore in March 2023 up 21.11% from Rs. 829.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.11 crore in March 2023 up 52.83% from Rs. 57.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.53 crore in March 2023 up 45.65% from Rs. 85.50 crore in March 2022.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2022.

Praj Industries shares closed at 355.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.32% over the last 12 months.