Praj Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.01 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 829.01 crore in March 2022 up 46.18% from Rs. 567.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.65 crore in March 2022 up 10.84% from Rs. 52.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.50 crore in March 2022 up 8% from Rs. 79.17 crore in March 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2021.

Praj Industries shares closed at 311.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -11.79% over the last 12 months.

Praj Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 829.01 585.64 567.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 829.01 585.64 567.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 503.26 400.04 337.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.27 -41.01 -11.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.42 58.52 55.52
Depreciation 6.65 5.23 5.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.03 117.06 109.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.38 45.80 69.59
Other Income 7.47 4.99 4.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.85 50.79 73.83
Interest 0.80 0.54 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.05 50.25 73.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.05 50.25 73.19
Tax 20.40 13.20 21.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.65 37.05 52.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.65 37.05 52.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.65 37.05 52.01
Equity Share Capital 36.73 36.73 36.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.14 2.02 2.84
Diluted EPS 3.14 2.02 2.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.14 2.02 2.84
Diluted EPS 3.14 2.02 2.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
